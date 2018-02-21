Potters Akin To Soldiers: SHRC

Srinagar: The State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday said a potter working with army should be treated similar to a soldier.

While deciding a case of death of an army porter in 1997, Chairperson State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Justice Bilal Nazki also recommended Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to provide due compensation to the dependents of the deceased.

“It is unfortunate that a person who was working with the Army like a soldier has not been paid by anybody,” the Chairperson said while decided a case of Nasir Din son Jalal Din Chichi of Khanabal Panzgam Kupwara who was working as Potter with the Army and died while he slipped off and fell down into a deep Nallah in 1997.

The Chairperson directed the Principal Secretary to Home Department to frame a scheme for such persons who do not fall within the ambit of present schemes.

“The Commission feels that such persons should be treated at par with soldiers because this boy had died while working as Potter with the Army.”

The SHRC asked Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to take up the matter with the concerned Army and ensure that due compensation was paid to the old father of the deceased who was just about 25 years when he died. “Both the functionaries are directed to file Action Taken Report within three months.”