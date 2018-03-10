Poor cellular network irks Kamad villagers

Anantnag—The subscribers of private telecommunication companies like Airtel, Aircel, Reliance, Vodaphone and Jio have complained about erratic calling and Internet services in a Kamad village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The subscribers of these private telecommunications told Kashmir observer that they are facing immense problems due to erratic calling and internet services for last several years in area.

The Kamad village is about 6 kms away from main town Anantnag.

“We are unable to contact our nears and dears as every time we dial the number, the network comes either busy, switched off, number does not exist or shows not network coverage,” said aggrieved residents adding that due to poor network call drops happen frequently.

They said that they always have to visit miles from their village to make phone calls due to poor network in the village.

The residents said that they approached cellular companies for installation of a mobile tower in their area but they have not installed any tower in the village till date.

Meanwhile when contacted concerned telecommunications officials refused to comment on the issue.