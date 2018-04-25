Political Activist Shot Dead, 2 PSOs Injured In Pulwama Attack

Official sources said that the gunmen fired upon the vehicle of Congress worker namely Ghulam Nabi Patel at Rajpora Chowk.
Srinagar—A political activist was shot dead and his two PSOs suffered injuries after unknown gunmen attacked them at Rajpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Official sources said that the gunmen fired upon the vehicle of political activist namely Ghulam Nabi Patel at Rajpora Chowk.
In the incident, Patel and his two PSOs Imtiyaz Ahmad Zargar and Bilal Ahmad Mir suffered injuries.
Patil, a resident of Dangerpora Shadimarg later succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.
A police officer confirmed the incident and said that a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants.
Congress condemns killing of 'PDP activist' in Pulwama attack
Curiously though, PDP has said the slain belonged to the Congress party.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of Patel.
"Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of a local Congress activist of Pulwama, Ghulam Nabi Patel who was killed this afternoon at Rajpora chowk by un known assailants," a said a press release from information department.
Congress party while describing the slain as senior PDP activist expressed “profound grief and sorrow over the killing and described it as highly shameful and dastardly act.”
