Police won’t compromise on Kathua ‘rape and murder’ case: DGP

Jammu—Stating that Jammu and Kashmir Police was one of the most professional and re­puted forces in country, Direc­tor General of Police Monday assured that ‘Kathua Rape and Murder’ case would be brought to its logical conclusion and the culprits would be brought to book without any fail.

Taking to KNS, DGP said that no one should have an iota of doubt in the professionalism of J&K Police and appealed people to avoid giving any political and religious colour to the ‘unfortu­nate’ incident.

While elaborating further, DGP said that a special Investiga­tion Team (SIT) has already been constituted headed by Additional SP Crime (Kashmir) Mr. Naveed which included a female DSP rank officer Shudambri to inves­tigate the incident thoroughly.

DGP added that the investiga­tions are moving very fast and very soon the things would get clear. He emphasized, said that Crime Branch would conclude the investigations and file chal­lan without any fail.

The DGP however, appealed to people not to give the incident a ‘political' or religious colour and as culprits responsible for the un­fortunate ‘rape and murder’ case of the minor child would not be spared and brought to book. Ac­cording to DGP, Police was not going to compromise on any angle and said J&K Police has the reputa­tion of being the ‘uncompromised and Professional’ force. (KNS)