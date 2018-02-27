Police won’t compromise on Kathua ‘rape and murder’ case: DGP

"No one should have an iota of doubt in the professionalism of J&K Police and appealed people to avoid giving any political and religious colour to the ‘unfortunate’ incident."
Jammu—Stating that Jammu and Kashmir Police was one of the most professional and reputed forces in country, Director General of Police Monday assured that ‘Kathua Rape and Murder’ case would be brought to its logical conclusion and the culprits would be brought to book without any fail.
Taking to KNS, DGP said that no one should have an iota of doubt in the professionalism of J&K Police and appealed people to avoid giving any political and religious colour to the ‘unfortunate’ incident.
While elaborating further, DGP said that a special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted headed by Additional SP Crime (Kashmir) Mr. Naveed which included a female DSP rank officer Shudambri to investigate the incident thoroughly.
DGP added that the investigations are moving very fast and very soon the things would get clear. He emphasized, said that Crime Branch would conclude the investigations and file challan without any fail.
The DGP however, appealed to people not to give the incident a ‘political' or religious colour and as culprits responsible for the unfortunate ‘rape and murder’ case of the minor child would not be spared and brought to book. According to DGP, Police was not going to compromise on any angle and said J&K Police has the reputation of being the ‘uncompromised and Professional’ force. (KNS)
