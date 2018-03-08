Police Vehicles Runs Over Elderly Man, Dead

An elderly man namely Abdul Aziz Ahanger (60) was hit by the police vehicle at around 8:30 pm. He was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed.
Official sources said that the elderly man namely Abdul Aziz Ahanger (60) was hit by the police vehicle at around 8:30 pm. He was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed.
Locals said that a police team had gone to the area to arrest some youths but came under stone pelting. Police fired few rounds in air and fled from the spot. While removing from the area, the police Rakshak vehicle ran over the elderly causing his instantaneous death even though locals immediately removed him to the Baramulla hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Sayed Masood told news agency GNS that the vehicle had actually run over him resulting in his death.
A police in a statement issued here said that driver has been arrested and the vehicle was seized.
"Today evening at 8:30 Pm one 60-year-old person Abdul Aziz Ahangar s/o Ghulam Ahmad Ahangar R/O Delina was hit by a police vehicle near Delina, Baramulla. He was taken to District hospital Baramulla where he succumbed to his injuries," the statement said.
Case FIR No 39 /2018 under section 304 A was registered against Driver Constable Abdul Ahad 2757/B who was arrested, the statement said.
Further investigation into the matter is going on, the statement added. (GNS)
