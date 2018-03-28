Police traces missing mentally disabled boy

The boy was traced within five hours after his family lodged a complaint with the Karanagar police station.
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday traced a mentally disabled boy who had went missing from SMHS hospital.
In a statement issued here, police spokesperson said the boy was traced within five hours after his family lodged a complaint with the Karanagar police station.
“A missing report was lodged by Abdul Rahim Wani son of Abdul Razak Wani, resident of Sugan Nar Khag Budgam in police station Karan Nagar stating that his nephew namely Tariq Ahmed Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani who is mentally unsound was brought to SMHS Hospital for medical treatment by his parents, but went missing from there…,” said the spokesperson.
