Police seek reservation and fee concession for their children in reputed schools

Anantnag—In a bid to ease the burden of police personnel and make the fu­ture of their children bright, Jammu Kashmir Police has decided to approach reputed schools seeking reservations and concessions for the kids of cops working in Jammu Kashmir Police Department.

An official communique from Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters An­antnag reads: "Police Head­quarters J&K, Jammu has constituted a committee with the aim to approach reputed schools for providing res­ervation in the classes and concession in fee to the wards of Police personnel in lieu of which police shall offer to provide necessary practice/ training to the children in such schools on important na­tional/school functions being celebrated during the year."

The official communique further reads that in order to discuss the matter with the management/Principals of these schools a meeting has been scheduled at DIG Of­fice Anantnag on 27th of this month at 11:00 hours.

The police have already extended invitations to the management and the Princi­pals of these reputed schools to discuss the subject.(CNS)