Police To Procure Micro UAVs  

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir Police will procure micro unmanned ariel vehicles fitted with night vision equipment for security, surveillance and detection operations in the state, officials have said.
Senior police officials said that there was a need to have such UAVs for security drills including anti-militancy operations, particularly in Kashmir Valley, in view of increasing militancy-related incidents.
Tendering process for the procurement of eight drones has started.
"We have invited tenders from original manufacturers or authorised dealers for supply of UAVs recently," Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Police Headquarters, Mubassir Latifi said.
The move is part of Director General S P Vaid's focus on better equipping the force and improving its infrastructure, the official said.
Latifi said these drones would be used for security, surveillance, reconnaissance and detection operations round the clock.
The drones should have autonomous take-off, landing and flight navigation modes, he said.
UAVs should have 60 minutes of endurance or more with all payloads at mean sea level and have minimum 5 kilometers of light of sight and 25 kilometers per hour cruise speed.
The army also plans this year to buy high-tech unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to strengthen its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and improve the effectiveness of its military operations in the state.
