Police Bust OGW Module

Six accused including two proprietors of two printing presses based in Baramulla were apprehended in the case so far. This module has been operating for quite some time in Baramulla. Further investigation into the matter is going on.
Srinagar—Based on the information provide by Military Intelligence , Police and Army( 46RR) has busted a module of Over Ground Workers who were using fake stamps and forged documents of various Army units based in North Kashmir to obtain SIM cards. These SIM cards were meant for terrorists operating in North Kashmir.
Six accused including two proprietors of two printing presses based in Baramulla were apprehended in the case so far. This module has been operating for quite some time in Baramulla. Further investigation into the matter is going on.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.