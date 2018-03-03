Police arrests PDP-activist for duping-man of Rs-8000 to arrange his meeting-with-CM

Jammu—Police has arrested a PDP worker for duping a person of Rs 8000 for arrang­ing his meeting with CM Me­hbooba Mufti.

A police officer told GNS that a complaint was filed by Ashiq Ali Khan son of Ali Mohammad Khan of Bijbihara, Anantnag lodged a complaint at police post Parade against one Shahn­awaz Hussain son of Ghulam Qadir of Budgam. The Com­plainant accused Shahnawaz of duping him for Rs. 8000 on the pretext of getting him to meet with Mehbooba Mufti and also promised him to get his some work of his done. “Shahnawaz took the money and didn’t make Khan meet with Chief Minister and neither his work was done.”

On his complaint, police ar­rested Shahnawaz Hussain and have registered an FIR No. 31 u/s 419/420 RPC against him. (GNS)