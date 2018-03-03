Police arrests PDP-activist for duping-man of Rs-8000 to arrange his meeting-with-CM

Jammu—Police has arrested a PDP worker for duping a person of Rs 8000 for arranging his meeting with CM Mehbooba Mufti.
A police officer told GNS that a complaint was filed by Ashiq Ali Khan son of Ali Mohammad Khan of Bijbihara, Anantnag lodged a complaint at police post Parade against one Shahnawaz Hussain son of Ghulam Qadir of Budgam. The Complainant accused Shahnawaz of duping him for Rs. 8000 on the pretext of getting him to meet with Mehbooba Mufti and also promised him to get his some work of his done. “Shahnawaz took the money and didn’t make Khan meet with Chief Minister and neither his work was done.”
On his complaint, police arrested Shahnawaz Hussain and have registered an FIR No. 31 u/s 419/420 RPC against him. (GNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.