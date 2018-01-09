Police arrests four gamblers from Soura

Srinagar—Srinagar police on Monday has arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money of rupees 7050 from the spot.

A police spokesman said acting on information, a police party of Police Station Soura raided a gambling site at Graveyard Umerhair and apprehended four gamblers from the spot.

The gamblers were identified as Fayaz Ahmed Dar resident of Hanji Mohalla Umerhair Soura, Bilal Ahmed Khan resident of Zaripara Zoonimar, Javed Ahmed Kaloo resident of Noorbagh and Shabir Ahmed Mir resident of Shalabagh Zaddibal.

Stake money of rupees 7050 and playing cards was recovered from the gambling site, police said.

In this regard, a case FIR number 03/18 under section 13 Gambling Act has been registered and further investigation was taken up.