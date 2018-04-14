PM Modi Breaks Silence: Our Daughters Will Get Justice

New Delhi—Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that incidents like Asifa rape-and-murder case shake “our sensibilities” while assuring that criminals will not be spared.

“I want to assure that no criminal will be spared; our daughters will get justice,” said PM, in an apparent reference to Unnao and Kathua cases.

“Such incidents shake our sensibilities,” he said, according to PTI news agency.

In Kathua, an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community disappeared near her house on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area.

A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.