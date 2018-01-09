Please Get My Son Back: Mother

Srinagar-Family of Mannan Wani, a PhD scholar of AMU who announced his joining the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant organization, are in mourning and demanded him to return back home.

“He has taken this decision himself and without consulting me. He knows and understands how much he has pained his ‘papa’ and saddened his mammy; how much he has upset his lone sister,” Bashir Ahmad Wani, father of the 26-year-old told reporters at his residence at Takipora village in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

“He is a mature person and I was never expecting this from him. If he has any issues, he could have addressed it some other way. I have no words to express what we are going through and everything is before you (referring to family’s mourning.” He according to GNS said Mannan’s joining (Hizb-ul-Mujahideen) was “shocking news.”

“He is very talented. The talent he posses, he could have done a lot. It is very unfortunate. On December 3, there was last contact with him. He sent pictures to his sisters and since then there is no contact with him,” he said. Mannan was doing PhD in geology in Aligarh Muslim University, he confirmed.

His mother said urged Mannan to come back. “I would not let him to study more. I don’t want his degree or employment. We will live in penury. Kindly get him back,” she said as broke down.

Mannan announced his joining Hizbul Mujahideen outfit by uploading on social media pictures in which he poses with an AK rifle.

He was pursuing his Phd in Geology at Algarh Milam University. Since last five years he was in AMU where from he completed his Mphill.

“We are investigating the case of the Phd student who left his studies to become a militant and his photograph holding an AK assault rifle was doing rounds on social media,” a police officer, as reported already, told GNS.

The police was trying to ascertain how the student left his studies to join the militant group, the officer had said.