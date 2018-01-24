Plastic Blight: HC’s Ban Runs Aground On Public Apathy

Following the directions from High Court on December 7, 2017, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) issued an order on December 23, 2017 placing a blanket ban on polythene carry bags in Jammu & Kashmir from January 16, 2018 as per the Non-Biodegradable Material (Management, Handling & Disposal) Act, 2007. The High Court had issued directions to the state government to impose complete ban on polythene carry bags as per SRO 182 of June 2008 in response to a PIL “Pahalgam People’s Welfare Organization V/S State.”

In February last year, the government, under SRO 45, had imposed ban on polythene bags except those with a thickness of 50 microns and above. But, this time around, the court order has strictly asked the government not to act as per SRO 45 anymore.

Following the ban

A week after the blanket ban on polythene in the state came into effect, I visited a fruit vendor to buy fruit and made it a point not to show my reusable carry bag to him in order to get a sense of the impact the polythene-ban was making on ground.

As soon as he was done with picking the fruits I had ordered for, he put them in three separate polythene bags. While he was doing so, I was reminded of the press releases being issued by the administration continuously over the past few days regarding seizure of quintals of polythene bags in our region. “So, it is neither causing any scare nor creating any awareness” I thought.

But without getting surprised, I still asked the vendor: “Don’t you know use of polythene carry bags has been banned?” Smiling smugly and finding my question somewhat silly, he replied: “Jenab Aes Haz Woet Ye Woen Waryah Kaal Bozan. Ath Nahaz Ande Ne Khein (We have been hearing this for long. I don’t think it is going to work).”

Without arguing further, I took out the bag from my pocket and asked him to empty all the contents in the bag. Doing so without any delay, he looked at me with admiration and said: Totegai Katha! Agar Saree Karhan Yee Telema Aendes Keinh (Way to go; this makes sense! If all the customers behave this way, then there is a possibility that the ban might work).”

But the next purchase I had to make compelled me to think harder. Now, I had to buy chicken besides vegetables from a vendor a few shops away from the fruit vendor. After slaughtering the chicken and cutting it into pieces, the vendor’s helper pulled out a bag from a pile of polythene bags and stuffed the chicken-pieces into it.

Having no idea how I can carry it to home without a water-proof bag, I silently took the bag from him though not without asking the vegetable vendor if he had some solution for this. Shrugging his shoulders, he said that he had no clue. Later, I wondered, may be one can take along some vessel from home or risk carrying it in two-three paper bags. After all, anything is possible to a willing mind. Thankfully, I didn’t have to take home packaged milk. And I also avoid taking packaged fast food for kids.

Our over-dependence on polythene

True, we have allowed polythene to become a very essential part of our modern lives. But, we never realize the extremely dreadful effects of our over-dependence on polythene.

It is not much of an inconvenience if a person gets used to taking a reusable bag along when shopping. Reusable shopping bags are long-lasting and can be reused many times over the course of their usefulness. The manufacturing of reusable bags can also be turned into an opportunity to create jobs, for example, for women who can make paper and cloth-bags.

Ours is not the only place where polythene has been banned. Over 40 countries in the world have banned plastic completely while several others, especially in Europe, have strict rules regarding use of plastic. It has also been banned in some cities across India while others are contemplating banning polythene.

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) secretariat has recommended a ban on all plastic bags worldwide. Environmentalists say that if some governments cannot ban them completely, then they can, at least, make the people pay heftily for using plastic bags to discourage its usage.

A poor country in east Africa, Rwanda, has put a complete ban on polythene carry bags after realizing that they can’t handle its environmental costs with their limited resources. If someone violates the ban, that person has to choose between apologising publicly and paying a hefty fine.

In terms of resources, green landscape and the history of intense armed conflicts which ravage both the economy and proper governance, we are perhaps no different from Rwanda. In fact our green landscape is laced with hundreds of small and large water bodies. This makes it even more necessary for us to stop using polythene.

So, we have to think of some drastic measures for ensuring effective implementation of the ban. For example, can we start with putting signs that warn “Plastic bags will be confiscated” at places such as Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, railway stations and other public places across the state? Can we use public shaming to discourage plastic use?

Can the educated youth volunteer themselves and make posters inscribed with slogans “Polythene is now banned in our valley.” These posters should be mostly pasted near market places, educational institutions and Masjids.

Can the state Environment Ministry make a fervent appeal to all the newspaper owners to run the slogan “Polythene is now banned in our state” prominently below the masthead?

Intergenerational Equity and Minimalism

To avoid soft-pedalling the ban on polythene, let every citizen play an effective role. If implemented effectively, the ban on polythene can lead us to a green movement in our region and we can move on and think of finding solutions to other environmental problems such stopping liquid waste flowing into our water bodies without any treatment, regulating use of pesticides and insecticides in our orchards and farms and several other problems.

There is a wonderful concept which is known as the “Intergenerational Equity.” This concept teaches us that humans 'hold the natural and cultural environment of the Earth in common both with other members of the present generation and with other generations, past and future.’

According to this concept, we inherit the Earth from previous generations and have an obligation to pass it on in reasonable condition to future generations. So, like we care too much and do whatever it takes for the quality education of our children, can we also start caring about the environment they will have to live with?

Minimalists, a small minority in some societies of the world, are doing things which are worth imitating. US business magnate and philanthropist, Warren Buffet, and Indian business tycoon and philanthropist, Azim Premji are the most prominent ones known for their minimalistic life-style. Despite being billionaires, they live extremely simple lives and help humanity on a large scale.

Let us, at least, start our minimalism with respect to plastic-use. If we make it happen, we will no more see polythene floating in our water bodies, blocking drains or stranded on tree-branches. Come on, let us do it!

Can we get drastic to rid ourselves of plastic?

Can our educated youth volunteer themselves for this cause? Can we start with putting up signs that warn “Plastic bags will be confiscated” at places such as the Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, railway stations, educational institutions and other public places across the state? Can we use public shaming to discourage plastic use?