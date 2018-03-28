Pictures Of Youth From Downtown, Anantnag Holding Guns Go Viral

Anantnag/Srinagar—A 19 year old youth who has been missing since March 8 has joined militant ranks along with another youth from down town Srinagar as their pictures holding guns have gone viral on social media.

The youth identified as Rouf Ahmad Khanday Son of Bashir Ah Khanday resident of Dehruna Dooru Anantnag has joined Hizb ul Mujahideen after his photos went viral over the social networking sites, holding a rifle, Ak 47.

The youth was admitted in Degree Collage kokernag and was pursuing Graduation through Kashmir University

Local sources said the youth has been reportedly been missing since more than two weeks.

Meanwhile, Faid Mushtaq Waza son of Mushtaq Ahmad Waza, youth hailing from Khanyar area of town down Srinagar district, has reportedly joined militancy after a picture of him with AK-47 has gone viral. A police officer said authenticity of both pictures is being verified.