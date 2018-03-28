Pictures Of Youth From Downtown, Anantnag Holding Guns Go Viral

Faid Mushtaq Waza son of Mushtaq Ahmad Waza, youth hailing from Khanyar area of town down Srinagar district, has reportedly joined militancy after a picture of him with AK-47 has gone vira
Anantnag/Srinagar—A 19 year old youth who has been missing since March 8 has joined militant ranks along with another youth from down town Srinagar as their pictures holding guns have gone viral on social media.
The youth identified as Rouf Ahmad Khanday Son of Bashir Ah Khanday resident of Dehruna Dooru Anantnag has joined Hizb ul Mujahideen after his photos went viral over the social networking sites, holding a rifle, Ak 47.
The youth was admitted in Degree Collage kokernag and was pursuing Graduation through Kashmir University
Local sources said the youth has been reportedly been missing since more than two weeks.
Meanwhile, Faid Mushtaq Waza son of Mushtaq Ahmad Waza, youth hailing from Khanyar area of town down Srinagar district, has reportedly joined militancy after a picture of him with AK-47 has gone viral. A police officer said authenticity of both pictures is being verified.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.