PIB organizes 9th Rural Media Workshop at Kulgam

The program was presided over by Rajya Sabha Member Parliament Nazir Ahmad Laway and included about 70 media persons from Kulgam and Anantnag and other district administration officers.
Kulgam: Press Information Bureau, Srinagar organized a one day Rural Media Workshop/Vartalap Monday at Conference Hall Kulgam aiming at sensitization of local media about various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the role of media to bring awareness among common people.
In his inaugural address Nazir Ahmad Laway said that Media has a very important role to play in highlighting hidden issues, spreading awareness among rural people about different government schemes and flagship programs. He said that the Himalayan states are facing different types of problems due to different topography which need to be brought to the notice of higher authorities for their proper resolution.
Deputy Director, PIB Ghulam Abbass said that journalism should act as a bridge between people and government. He maintained that media persons should focus on the positive reportage of the different government sponsored schemes for maximum utilization at grass root level for the benefit of the people. DPO Kulgam, Bashir Ahmad Lone; District Program Manager, National Health Mission, Musharib Kawsar; CEO, Associated Media Tarique Bhat, Social Worker, Ashiq Hussain, Parvaiz Ahmad Mir representative from Chief Education Officers office also spoke on the occasion about different flagship programs of the Central Government.
Media persons hailed the efforts of PIB for organizing the program to highlight the benefits of Centrally Sponsored Schemes for rural people. They expressed their views of organizing more workshops like this in future to get more information about different government related schemes from time to time.s
Representatives of Anantnag Journalist Association speaking on the occasion alleged that PIB is not doing anything for the welfare of media fraternity.
The program concluded with the vote of thanks by DD PIB Ghulam Abbass.
