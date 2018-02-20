PIB organizes 9th Rural Media Workshop at Kulgam

Kulgam: Press Information Bureau, Srinagar organized a one day Rural Media Work­shop/Vartalap Monday at Con­ference Hall Kulgam aiming at sensitization of local media about various Centrally Spon­sored Schemes and the role of media to bring awareness among common people.

The program was presided over by Rajya Sabha Member Parliament Nazir Ahmad Laway and included about 70 media persons from Kulgam and An­antnag and other district admin­istration officers.

In his inaugural address Nazir Ahmad Laway said that Media has a very impor­tant role to play in highlight­ing hidden issues, spreading awareness among rural peo­ple about different govern­ment schemes and flagship programs. He said that the Hi­malayan states are facing dif­ferent types of problems due to different topography which need to be brought to the no­tice of higher authorities for their proper resolution.

Deputy Director, PIB Ghulam Abbass said that journalism should act as a bridge between people and government. He maintained that media persons should focus on the positive re­portage of the different govern­ment sponsored schemes for maximum utilization at grass root level for the benefit of the people. DPO Kulgam, Bashir Ah­mad Lone; District Program Man­ager, National Health Mission, Musharib Kawsar; CEO, Associ­ated Media Tarique Bhat, Social Worker, Ashiq Hussain, Parvaiz Ahmad Mir representative from Chief Education Officers office also spoke on the occasion about different flagship programs of the Central Government.

Media persons hailed the ef­forts of PIB for organizing the program to highlight the ben­efits of Centrally Sponsored Schemes for rural people. They expressed their views of orga­nizing more workshops like this in future to get more in­formation about different gov­ernment related schemes from time to time.s

Representatives of Anantnag Journalist Association speaking on the occasion alleged that PIB is not doing anything for the wel­fare of media fraternity.

The program concluded with the vote of thanks by DD PIB Ghulam Abbass.