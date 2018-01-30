PhD Scholar’s Joining Militancy ‘Set Back’ To Society: Army

Kupwara—General Officer Commanding (GOC) kilo force AK Singh on Monday said Manan Wani – a research scholar at AMU who recently joined militancy – was a “setback” for the society and security agencies were trying their best to get him back.

“It is a setback to the society that such an educated person opted to pick up arms,” Singh told reporters while inaugurating the 2nd batch of skill development centre at Krusan, Lolab of this north Kashmir district.

“He (Manan) has been misguided,” GOC kilo force said. “Security agencies are trying best to get him back.”

Mannan, a 25-year-old who was pursuing his PhD in applied geology at Aligarh Muslim University, reportedly joined Hizbul Mujahideen on 5 January 2018. The photographs of him flaunting an assault rifle cum grenade launcher surfaced on social media.

He had been studying at AMU for the past four years and had won an award for the best paper presentation at an international conference in 2016.

AK Singh said north Kashmir has been normal since past couple of years and the people here are “very supportive”.

“No anti-movement activities are witnessed in north Kashmir and people are very supportive. We will always be at the doorsteps of such people who don’t support violence as violence is not solution to any problem,” he said.

The commanding officer added, “Our soldiers are active and having a round the clock vigil on all the activities along border side. Every action (from the other side of LoC) will get a befitting response.”

Talking about the skill development, GOC kilo force said, “We have been working for the betterment of unemployed youth since years and with the help of Mahindra Pride, we have sent scores of unemployed youth for training and they are working in different states of India and even in foreign countries as well.”

“We want unemployed youth to come forward and get facilitated with such benefits,” he added.

The officer distributed wheelchairs and sticks among the specially-abled persons of the area and assured them army’s full support.

Another youth shuns militant ranks: DGP

Director General of Police SP Vaid on Monday said that a young boy who had earlier joined militant ranks has come back to mainstream in south Kashmir.

“A young boy who had earlier joined (militant) ranks has come back to mainstream in south Kashmir and left the path of violence and destruction. Another family made complete,” SP avid said.

Last week, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti informed Legislative assembly that four Kashmiri youths, who had taken to militancy, shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream last year.

“Four misguided youths shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream. Efforts are being made to counsel the families of militants to convince their wards to give up violence,” she had said.

Mehbooba said that her government had taken a number of steps to contain radicalization and extremism, and undertaken youth engagement activities, such as cricket tournaments.

Mufti said youth clubs had been set up at the police station level to train them in information technology and indoor games.

She said surveillance on social media had been enhanced as the Internet plays a major role in radicalization of the youth.