PGR/Farmer Rights Awareness Camp cum Biodiversity Fair  organized in Shopian

The camp was organised to sensitize the farmers about local Plant Genetic Resources (PGR); their importance, advantages, need for conservation and relevance to livelihood of tribal people.
Srinagar—A “PGR/Farmer Rights Awareness Camp cum Biodiversity Fair” was organized by ICAR-NBPGR Regional Station Srinagar at Kathalan Karewa Shadab Shopian on Wednesday.
The camp was organised to sensitize the farmers about local Plant Genetic Resources (PGR); their importance, advantages, need for conservation and relevance to livelihood of tribal people.
Dr Sheikh M Sultan, Officer-in-Charge ICAR-NBPGR Regional Station Srinagar while speaking during the event gave a detailed account about farmer rights. During the camp scientists from ICAR-NBPGR Regional Station Srinagar, KVK Shopian, Ambri Apple Research Station (SKUAST) Pahnoo Shopian and ICAR-IGFRI Regional Station Srinagar interacted with the farmers.
More than 125 local farmers attended the camp. Farmers showed keen interest in traditional crops displayed during the event like ‘ping’, ‘shol’, ‘trumba’ etc. but no more cultivated now. 300 plants of Ambri apple besides, black soybean and forage grass seed sets were distributed among the farmers on the occasion to promote and popularize the cultivation of such traditional crops. The local farmers have hailed ICAR-NBPGR Regional Station Srinagar for organizing such informative camp.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.