PGR/Farmer Rights Awareness Camp cum Biodiversity Fair  organized in Shopian

Srinagar—A “PGR/Farmer Rights Awareness Camp cum Biodiversity Fair” was organized by ICAR-NBPGR Regional Station Srinagar at Kathalan Karewa Shadab Shopian on Wednesday.

The camp was organised to sensitize the farmers about local Plant Genetic Resources (PGR); their importance, advantages, need for conservation and relevance to livelihood of tribal people.

Dr Sheikh M Sultan, Officer-in-Charge ICAR-NBPGR Regional Station Srinagar while speaking during the event gave a detailed account about farmer rights. During the camp scientists from ICAR-NBPGR Regional Station Srinagar, KVK Shopian, Ambri Apple Research Station (SKUAST) Pahnoo Shopian and ICAR-IGFRI Regional Station Srinagar interacted with the farmers.

More than 125 local farmers attended the camp. Farmers showed keen interest in traditional crops displayed during the event like ‘ping’, ‘shol’, ‘trumba’ etc. but no more cultivated now. 300 plants of Ambri apple besides, black soybean and forage grass seed sets were distributed among the farmers on the occasion to promote and popularize the cultivation of such traditional crops. The local farmers have hailed ICAR-NBPGR Regional Station Srinagar for organizing such informative camp.