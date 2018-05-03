Petrol Bomb Hurled On MLA’s House 

Cop’s Cavalcade Attacked
Srinagar—The residence of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shopian Mohammad Yousf Bhat was attacked with a petrol bomb at Memander village in the southern district.
Official sources told GNS that some unknown persons hurled the petrol bomb on the house of MLA. In the incident, one window of the house caught fire and is being doused off.
A police officer while confirming the incident told GNS that they are verifying the details.
A group of youth on Wednesday attacked a cavalcade of a senior police officer with stones at Qaimoh area of Kulgam in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Official sources told GNS that the youth pelted stones on the cavalcade of the senior police officer at Gohbal area of Qaimoh. The cops fired some aerial shots to disperse the youth. However, in the incident, no one suffered injuries.
