People resist reinstalling of 6.3 MVA transformer in Kurhama Ganderbal

Ganderbal—People in Kurhama area of Ganderbal district resisted re installing of 6.3 MVA transformer after it was mended demanding 10.3 MVA transformer. Officials have sought seven days from locals and promised that they will install the new with high capacity.

The confrontation between locals and the officials at Receiving station Kurhama began after one of the 6.3 MVA transformer developed technical snag some 25 days back. The receiving station has two transformers of same capacity.

Areas with huge populations which get electricity supply from Kurhama RS include Kurhama, Wakura, Dub , Narayanbagh, Batwani, Zazuna, Badampora etc.

With one transformer gone and officials failing to get it mended quickly, electricity supply according to locals, was reduced to 4 to 5 hours a day.

“They take people for granted and for twenty five days people suffered and they were reluctant to address the problem,” locals said.

According to locals yesterday the transformer, with the technical snag, was brought back to the receiving station.

“As soon as people came to know about it, they rushed to the RS and locked its gates and did not let officials install the 6.3 MVA transformer,” locals said.

Locals claimed that the old transformer at RS developed snag as the area it supplies the electricity cant be managed by two transformers of 6.3 MVA.

Official sources said that the claim by people is not unfounded, as the RS has been allocated with 10.3 MVA transformer and its all ready to be installed.

“Only some parts needed to install that transformer are yet to be procured. So people know that the over load on the old transformers wont solve their problem,” sources confided.

On Tuesday officials and the locals held deliberation on the issue at hand and resolved that the old transformer wont be re installed but were given seven days time to install the new 10.3 MVA transformer instead.

“We have sorted out the issue with people. In seven days we will install the 10.3 MVA transformer instead of 6.3 MVA,” said xen STD Aftab Ahmad