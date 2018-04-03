Pellet Horror Returns

Srinagar— At least 63 people with pellet and bullet injuries sustained in forces action on protestors after recent gunfights in Shopian and Anantnag are being treated in various Srinagar hospitals.

Among the victims are 35 patients with pellet injuries in their eyes.

The SMHS Hospital has received 45 cases of bullet and pellet injuries since Sunday, out of whom 6 have been discharged medical superintendent, Dr Saleem Tak, said.

“Out of the 39 patients being presently operated upon at the hospital, 35 persons have pellet injuries in their eyes, but the injuries are not bilateral,” Dr. Tak said, adding that there were no chances of any of the victims losing their sight.

“One among the injured has a serious bullet wound in his abdomen and his condition is critical,” the doctor said.

The medical superintendent at the SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, said that the Institute had received 10 cases of bullet and pellet injuries since Sunday, out of whom one person, Iqbal Manzoor of Lasipora, had passed away due to his wounds on Sunday evening.

Among the 9 others, only one has pellet wounds.

“The other eight have bullet injuries, and all of them are in a stable condition,” Dr. Jan said.

Official sources said that three to four cases of pellet injuries are being treated at the JVC Srinagar, and nearly 10 at the Bone and Joints Hospital at Barzulla in Srinagar .

Around 20 persons with minor injuries are being treated at various hospitals in south Kashmir, the sources said.