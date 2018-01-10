Pellet-Blinded Insha Qualifies 10th Class Examination

Srinagar—The teenage girl, Insha Mushtaq, who personified the 2016 pellet horror in Kashmir after she was blinded by a rain of pellets fired by government forces, has qualified her grade-10 examination.

The result announced on Tuesday has declared Insha qualified with a note that ‘she needs to improve.’

Insha became the face of the plight of 2,500-odd victims of the pellet gun and photos of her in black glasses sparked an international debate, triggering questions about the allegedly reckless use of the weapon to control Kashmiri crowds during protests.

Her father Mushtaq Ahmad Lone says the result is “beyond expectation”, and they are “very happy.”

Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, congratulated the teenaged Insha on Twitter and prayed for her success in future. “A special shout out to young Insha who was blinded by pellets during the 2016 protests & has cleared her 10th exams today. May Allah keep rewarding your hard work & efforts,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also congratulated Insha and termed her success as an example for everyone. “Congratulations to brave Insha Mushtaq on clearing her class 10 exams. Despite going through the trauma of losing her eye sight due to pellets, she has managed an amazing feat. Her determination and resilience is an example for everyone. May Allah bless her always!”

Insha Mushtaq hogged the headlines in 2016 as her pellet ridden face had gone viral on social networking sites.

A resident of Sedow village in Shopian district of south Kashmir, Insha was grievously injured on the evening of 12th July 2016 at her residence in Sedow, Shopian, when a patrol party of government forces fired pellets at the window of her house where she was standing. The injuries resulted in total blindness in both her eyes, apart from a long ordeal of recovery from brain hemorrhages and skull fractures.

In February last year, Insha returned to her home after months of treatment at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital Mumbai and many other hospitals for brain infection and surgeries that attempted to bring back some vision in her left eye. Her right eye was completely eviscerated due to the injury.

But away from the media spotlight, Insha doggedly pursued her studies. And her efforts paid off on Tuesday as she qualified her Class 10 board exams under the state board.

Pvt Schools Steal Show Again

In the Tuesday’s announced Secondary School Examination (Annual Regular- 2017) results, private schools have outshined the government-run-schools by almost a double. The pass percentage of the private schools was 83.39 while that of the government schools, 46.7.

A total of 38944 candidates had appeared from the government schools of which 18186 were declared successful while as 30312 candidates appeared from the private schools of which 25278 candidates were declared successful.