Peep Into Past: Kupwara Tops In Militant,Forces Toll In North Kashmir

Srinagar—A total of 5349 militants and 816 forces’ personnel have been killed in as many as 3182 encounters in the three north Kashmir districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora since the onset of militancy till July 2017, the official reply to an RTI application says.

Of the 5349 militants killed over the period, 3886 belonged to Kashmir, while 1463 were foreigners, the reply says.

Among the armed forces personnel killed, 446 belonged to the Rahstriya Rifles (RR), 75 to the Border Security Force (BSF), 19 to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 17 to the Police, 01 to the Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB) and 02 to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The figures indicate that casualty-wise, the Kupwara district has borne the brunt with 2825 militants and 435 armed forces personnel killed over the period.

Kupwara also tops in the number of encounters as well as number of constructed structures (including residential houses) damaged or destroyed, with the figures standing at 1561and 339 respectively.

According to the reply, the number of attacks on armed forces camps in Kupwara till July 17 stood at 45, while 19 armoured vehicles were damaged in the district over the period.

The Baramulla district has the second highest number of encounters between armed forces personnel and militants, and the highest number of militant attacks on armed forces camps, with the figures standing at 960 and 60 respectively.

The district has witnessed 777 militants and 200 armed forces personnel killed, and has the maximum number of armoured vehicles damaged in north Kashmir, the RTI reply putting the figure at 31.

According to the reply, 139 structures (including residential houses) were damaged in militancy-related violence in the district during the period.

The Bandipora district has the second highest number of militants killed (874) and the second highest number of encounters (661) since the beginning of militancy till July 2017.

A total of 181 armed forces personnel have been killed, and there have been 34 attacks on armed forces camps, while 09 armoured vehicles have been damaged over the period.

Both Kupwara and Baramulla have two district police headquarters each, while the Bandipora district has only one.