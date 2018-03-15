'PDP Top Brass To Take Call On Drabu'

Srinagar—Former minister and uncle of Chief Minister Mehbooba, Farooq Andrabi on Wednesday said that decision on future stay Dr Haseeb Drabu in PDP would be taken by party president and vice president.

“Drabu sahib has spoken against the core agenda of PDP that Kashmir is a political issue and warrants resolution. I appeal both India and Pakistan to sit together and find solution to the problems faced by us. See our border residents are living in misery. There is also uncertainty in Kashmir especially. I appeal both Prime Ministers to start dialogue process so that people on either side could be saved,” Farooq, the former Minister of State for Hajj & Auqaf, said.

“Drabu sahib is still in party. It is for PDP President (Mehbooba Mufti) and vice president (Sartaj Madini) to take a call on his future. It is there job and outcome would be known in coming days,” Farooq, who resigned as the minister to pave way for Tassaduq Mufti to become cabinet minister in ruling alliance PDP-BJP, represents Dooru assembly constituency in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Ex-PDP Legislator Questions Drabu’s Stay In Party

Says If He Spoke Against Party’s Core Agenda, Why Action Was Taken By Govt

Former PDP leader Syed Bashir Ahmad on Wednesday asked why action against ousted finance minister Dr. Haseb Drabu was taken by the government and not by the party if he had spoken against the party’s core political agenda.

“Why has the PDP not taken any action against him as a party leader and sitting MLA if he has spoken against the party’s core political agenda?” Ahmad, who is a two-time MLA from Rajpora, the constituency that Dr. Drabu currently represents in the assembly, asked

“It is surprising that he has been ousted from the government but continues to be the member of the party against the core political agenda of which he has spoken,” he said.

“As per media reports Drabu has not spoken against the government but the party and as such action against him should have been taken by the party and not the government,” he said.

“By highlighting the social problems of Kashmir during a conference on Kashmir in Delhi, Drabu has virtually sought the attention of the central government for resolving the issues confronting the youth and the process of development and as such his statement doesn’t go against the government,” he said.

Asked whether he would join the PDP again if given an offer to return to the party fold, Ahmad said: “Action was taken against me for no fault of mine, and I wasn’t even asked to explain my position at the time I was disengaged from the party.”

“I respected Mufti Muhammad Sayeed much more than my own father and had equal regards for the party president Mehbooba Mufti. I have nothing against the party, but the party leadership disowned me,” Ahmad said.

“I have no regrets as I have been living a simple life for the last three years. As a human being and a politician, I feel sad to see Drabu being dropped from the cabinet. I don’t feel happy over the exit of Haseeb Drabu from the state cabinet,” he said.