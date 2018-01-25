PDP MLA Leaves Govt Red Faced In Assembly

Jammu—A ruling PDP MLA left the Jammu and Kashmir government red-faced after he raised question over delay in finalisationof master plans for the twin capital cities of Srinagarand Jammu.

The PDP legislator and former minister, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, also accused the government of making "mockery of the system" over the delay.

“Smart city proposal is the proposal of agenda of alliance and Smart City Srinagar is the life line of Srinagar but Dy CM is over busy. He is not taking concrete measures in this regard,” Mir said.

He said a portion of funds has been released for Srinagar and Jammu cities. “But so far they have not finalized the Master Plan.”

When Deputy ChiefMinister Nirmal Singh, who holds the portfolio of housing and urban development department, said a committee has been formed and the masterplans would be finalised shortly, Mir accused the government of using "diversionary tactics".

"The draft master plan of Srinagar Metropolitan region (2015-35) has been prepared by Chief Town Planner (Kashmir) in consultation with the stake holders and experts within and outside the state.

"The master plan was put to public domain from May 2017 to October 6, 2017 for receiving objections or suggestions from the general public," Singh said.

He said government has constituted the committee for scrutinising objections and suggestions received in this regard, following which Mir questioned the utility of the committee, saying three years have passed and the master plan is yet to be finalised which tantamount to "mockery of system".

The deputy chief minister defended the move and said the smart city proposal approved by the government has most of its projects aligned with the master plan proposal.

"In fact, the basic input was taken out from the draft master plan so that both the documents are in harmony with each other and share common targets and objectives," he said.

The master plan is underway for finalisation and expected to be completed shortly.

Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Floriculture, Javaid Mustafa Mir also assured the House that the concerned legislators will be taken on board while finalizing the Master Plan for Srinagar City.

He said the draft proposal for Srinagar Master Plan was earlier put in public domain for feedback, observations and suggestions and after that the proposal was sent to the Administrative Department for examination and approval.

The Minister was replying to the issue raised by the Legislators including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Shamim Firdous in the Legislative Assembly today.