PDP Member Meets Mirwaiz “Deceitfully’

Srinagar—A member of ruling Peoples Democratic Party Dr Nazir Ahmad Yatoo on Monday “deceitfully” met chairman of his faction of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

An amalgam of the Hurriyat Conference said that Mirwaiz reprimanded him for “lying to him” and politely asked him to leave.

“The meeting was fruitful. Mr Mirwaiz did not use any harsh words. Mirwaiz to some extent is satisfied with regard to Kathua rape and murder,” Yatoo told reporters. “Mirwaiz expressed hope that culprits will be booked.”

Asked whether he met Mirwaiz in personal capacity, Yatoo said: “Take it in personal capacity. We all adore him and offer prayers behind him.”

In a statement issued here, a spokesman of the amalgam has strongly condemned the “deceitful manner” in which a “certain Mr. Nazir Yatoo who later turned out to be associated with PDP, came to meet Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence.”

“The said person had called Mirwaiz Sahib a few days back seeking to meet him in connection with his brothers enforced disappearance and in connection with reopening of the Asiya Neelofar case,” the spokesman said.

When Yatoo came to meet Mirwaiz today, the spokesman said Mirwaiz was surprised to learn that he was a PDP member and had brought some members of media along with him.

“Mirwaiz reprimanded him for lying to him and politely asked him to leave,” the spokesman added.