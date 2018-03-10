PDP legislator hits out at BJP for ‘communalising’ human rights

‘Muslims have equal rights and are equal stakeholders in Jammu region’
Jammu—In a scathing attack on its coalition partner BJP, a ruling PDP legislator from Jammu today said that by “communalizing” human rights and governance issues, the right wing party was “hurting constitutional mandate” that Hindus as well as Muslims of the Jammu region have given to saffron party in the 2014 assembly elections.
PDP MLC from Kishtwar, Firdous Tak, said that the BJP’s “outburst” on safeguarding tribal community and politicising rape and murder of the minor girl of Kathua is uncalled for.
“There is nothing right about the right wing. The outburst by so-called leaders of Jammu about certain measures to safeguard tribal community is unwarranted and uncalled. This follows the politicising CB probe into rape and murder of 8 yr old Asifa,” Tak wrote on his social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter.
The PDP leader was referring to the BJP ministers who have objected to the official statement of restrictions imposed on eviction of tribals from forest land.
BJP has made it an issue to “remove” tribal and nomad population from forest areas in Jammu region by accusing them as “encroachers”.
Reacting to the BJP’s objection to the official restrictions on eviction of tribals, Tak said that the Muslims are equal stakeholders in the Jammu region and have equal rights.
“The discourse of Jammu being Hindu Jammu is tragic. The Muslims have equal rights and duties in the region. They are equal stakeholders and not second class citizen,” he said.
“The majoritarian approach pushing minorities to wall is not new in Jammu. BJP is following footprints of Congress to represent majority opinion. The right wing forgot it got one Muslim MLA elected to its kitty and Muslim votes to four other MLAs from Chenab valley,” he said.
“Every time u play communal, u are hurting the constitutional mandate,” he said referring to the BJP. (KNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.