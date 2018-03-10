PDP legislator hits out at BJP for ‘communalising’ human rights

Jammu—In a scathing attack on its coalition partner BJP, a rul­ing PDP legislator from Jammu today said that by “communal­izing” human rights and gover­nance issues, the right wing party was “hurting constitutional man­date” that Hindus as well as Mus­lims of the Jammu region have given to saffron party in the 2014 assembly elections.

PDP MLC from Kishtwar, Firdous Tak, said that the BJP’s “outburst” on safeguarding trib­al community and politicising rape and murder of the minor girl of Kathua is uncalled for.

“There is nothing right about the right wing. The out­burst by so-called leaders of Jammu about certain measures to safeguard tribal community is unwarranted and uncalled. This follows the politicising CB probe into rape and murder of 8 yr old Asifa,” Tak wrote on his social media accounts on Face­book and Twitter.

The PDP leader was referring to the BJP ministers who have objected to the official statement of restrictions imposed on evic­tion of tribals from forest land.

BJP has made it an issue to “remove” tribal and nomad population from forest areas in Jammu region by accusing them as “encroachers”.

Reacting to the BJP’s objec­tion to the official restrictions on eviction of tribals, Tak said that the Muslims are equal stakeholders in the Jammu re­gion and have equal rights.

“The discourse of Jammu being Hindu Jammu is tragic. The Muslims have equal rights and duties in the region. They are equal stakeholders and not second class citizen,” he said.

“The majoritarian approach pushing minorities to wall is not new in Jammu. BJP is following footprints of Congress to repre­sent majority opinion. The right wing forgot it got one Muslim MLA elected to its kitty and Mus­lim votes to four other MLAs from Chenab valley,” he said.

“Every time u play commu­nal, u are hurting the constitu­tional mandate,” he said refer­ring to the BJP. (KNS)