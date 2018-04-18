 PDP has pushed Kashmir into throes of instability: NC

"Bloodshed in the Valley since the past three years has failed to awaken the sleeping conscience of PDP as it continues to hold on to power at great costs to the State’s stability and peace."
Anantnag—National Conference on Tuesday said PDP’s sellout and recurring ideological U-turns had pushed Kashmir into the throes of instability and turmoil as thousands of young men stood disenchanted and pushed into a corner. Addressing the Party’s South Zone meeting at Anantnag today, Senior National Conference Leader and Party’s South Zone President, Sakina Ittoo said the deteriorating law and order situation and the unabated spate of civilian killings was a manifestation of PDP’s politics of deceit and rank opportunism.
The meeting which was attended by Senior NC leaders, legislators and office bearers included Sakina Ittoo, MLA Pahalgam Altaf Kaloo, MLA Homshalibug Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi), Peerzada Ghulam Ahmed Shah, Ghulam Nabi Ratanpuri, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Mohiuddin Mir, Dr. Shafi Syed, Imran Nabi Dar, Safdar Khan, Constituency In-charge functionaries and Block Presidents of the party.
“Bloodshed in the Valley since the past three years has failed to awaken the sleeping conscience of PDP as it continues to hold on to power at great costs to the State’s stability and peace. This is the same party that sought votes to keep BJP out of power and then went on to create false moral smokescreens to sell the 2014 mandate to the BJP. Every single promise made by PDP ahead of the 2014 elections and then in their ‘Agenda of the Alliance’ stands broken. PDP has shattered the faith that it had sought from the people in 2014 and is the primary culprit in pushing young boys towards violence and turmoil”, Sakina Ittoo said while addressing the meeting.
The NC South Zone President also expressed anguish and sorrow on behalf of the party over the horrific rape and murder of an eight year old child in Kathua and said this too was a matter of shame for the PDP as the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities in Jammu had been at the receiving end of harassment and dispossession ever since the PDP-BJP Govt took over. “Had Mehbooba Mufti acted when Chaudhary Lal Singh threatened Gujjars and Bakerwals with a repeat of 1947 two years ago --- perhaps things wouldn’t have come to this pass. PDP’s complete surrender and appeasement of rabid voices has emboldened those divisive forces who want to pitch people of one region and religion against people of another region and religion. This alliance has created an unprecedented wedge between Jammu and Kashmir regions and continues to polarize people to reap political dividends. We demand nothing short of the capital punishment to the culprits in the Kathua case and wont allow justice to be subverted”, the Senior NC leader added.
“One one hand you have Mehbooba Mufti singing praises of the Prime Minister at every possible instance and then you have her brother, Tassaduq Mufti openly admitted that the PDP and BJP were ‘partners in crime’ and responsible for bloodshed in the State. Many conscientious voices within the PDP are speaking up and showing Mehbooba Mufti a mirror she is reluctant to see. Her alliance with the BJP has brought nothing but misery and humiliation for the State and its people. Mehbooba Mufti should remember her promises, her dharnas and her shrill rhetoric as an opposition leader and introspect about her historically disappointing role in bartering the interests of the people of J&K to become Chief Minister”, Sakina Itoo further said.
The Senior NC Leaders and Legislators conducted an extensive review of the organizational initiatives and activities of the party in South Kashmir and asked the party functionaries to continue reaching out to the youth and engage them towards the goal of ridding the State of the menace of opportunism, corruption, nepotism and injustice.
