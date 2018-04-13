PDP, BJP Partners In Crime: Tassaduq  

New Delhi—Disapproving his own party for “non-fulfilling of commitments”, Jammu and Kashmir tourism minister and brother of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Tasaduq Mufti has said “we (PDP) have ended up being partners in a crime (with BJP) that an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood”.

In a freewheeling interview with The Indian Express, Tasaduq has said: “I am not going to be quiet and act as if I am unmoved by the tragedy that is unfolding at ground level, just because I am part of the government. All lives matter. Lives of the people on both sides of ideological divide. And this is a government for the people and I see nothing wrong in standing with the people to find a solution to the ongoing crisis’’.

“Today the threat is that while we are in control, we are no longer trusted. We were supposed to be partners in rebuilding of this place but, sad to admit this, due to the non-fulfilling of commitments, we have ended up being partners in a crime that an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood,” report quoted Tasaduq as having said.

Tasaduq, who was a cinematographer before joining politics and holds tourism portfolio, as per report said: “I do not wish to talk about tourism at a time when a mood of bereavement has filled the Kashmir valley…Tourism in Kashmir has suffered a huge setback whenever there is violence because it is an industry for which peace is imperative. No one can risk his life and visit a place where he doesn’t get a sense of joy.’’

“I do not want that the number of passenger planes landing at Srinagar airport is used as a counter-argument to the number of coffins that are interned elsewhere. I don’t want that we have to hide our tears from our guests and hide our guests from the mourners on the streets. I am not for importing crowds of people to camouflage the immense outpouring of grief that has become a part of our daily life. Instead, I am for a tourism that is seen as a sincere developmental exercise by our people and not as a military operation. My tourism is for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh first and then for everyone else,” Tasaduq was quoted in the report as having said.

In his stern message to the Center to hold talks to end the current imbroglio in Kashmir, Tasaduq as per report said: “…give up its obduracy and recognise the problem at hand, de-escalate tension, resume the political process”.

On Kathua minor rape and murder, Tasaduq said: “The brutal murder-rape of a tribal child and the subsequent communal politics over it has pushed the state to a new low and brought shame to all of us…If coalition politics is about living with a series of failures and ignominies, then I am sorry I don’t know how to hide my awkwardness and discomfort with it”.

Tasaduq in his interview also expressed concern over the use of pellets on protestors in Kashmir.

“No war can be won against the people and this is something we must not lose sight of. The government can’t wait to see who blinks first. Immediate political reach out is needed. The onus is on the Centre to find ways and means to engage people. Talking to Pakistan is important and political hawkishness might apepar to give us temporary gains but in the long term it can damage us severely,” Tasaduq was quoted as having said.

“We find ourselves today at the cross roads of despair and abandonment. We are seen as a government which has a lot of money to build latrines, to install transformers and to repair potholes but has no word of sympathy to offer to a hurt, alienated population. The only Centrally sponsored scheme that could have worked in Kashmir was a credible political initiative backed by the Centre that would be a departure from similar engagements of the past…but that most important element of compassion is still missing. Those in the Centre who believe that money can buy everything must remind themselves that Kashmiris have perfected the art of seeing through the silk-sheets of Shylockian politics,’’report quoted Tasaduq as having said.

“What great expectations should we have when our only answer to our people’s cries of anguish and anger, is the bullet?…How does one look away from our mothers who have lost their young sons? How does one look away from the pain? This anger and disillusionment is sure to spread its tentacles far and wide. I am disturbed by this reality and it constantly weighs on my mind. But to keep silent when every other day is a day of mourning when young shoulders are carrying the burden of our collective inadequacies when the repeated rape and murder of an eight-year-old child finds advocacy in the name of religion would be a sin. This is not my voice alone but the overriding sentiment of our party,” report quoted Tasaduq as having said.

Saying that daily loss of lives in Kashmir has brought alienation and provoking youngsters to take up “violence”, Tasaduq as per report said: Escalation in violence and the day to day loss of lives has brought Kashmir to the brink of a disaster. If there is an irritant that is provoking youngsters to take up to violence, that irritant must go immediately. We can’t burn all bridges and expect that masses can be made to yield by the sheer might of the state. It doesn’t work that way. The alienation has reached to a level now where it can lead to bloodshed of a scale that doesn’t find a precedent in history”.

Tasaduq has also expressed his concern over qualified youth taking up arms and urged for resolution of Kashmir issue. “The outpouring from student class is a huge alert sign. Highly qualified youngsters leaving homes to take up arms is something that can’t be blamed on radicalisation alone…We can’t get into war of narratives. At the cost of sounding politically incorrect, I am reaffirming that Kashmir issue needs to be resolved immediately if we wish to see lasting peace in the subcontinent”, Tasaduq was quoted as having stated.

2 PDP Senior Members Endorse

Two PDP leaders on Friday came out in support of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's brother Tassaduq Mufti after he launched an unprecedented attack on the PDP-BJP coalition his sister heads.

The Tourism Minister insisted that this was not only his personal view but the overwhelming sentiment in the Peoples Democratic Party.

On Friday, senior PDP leader and Roads and Buildings Minister Naeem Akhtar said: "This is an expression of pain and anguish. When the PDP aligned with the BJP, it was a historic decision to change the destiny of the state.

"So far, nothing has happened for which we can feel proud. Tassaduq Mufti' s interview has to be read in that context."

Added another PDP leader, Nizamuddin Bhat: "I fully endorse the views expressed by Tassaduq Mufti."

The Tourism Minister also said that speaking of tourism and development in the state was futile unless peace returned to Jammu and Kashmir.