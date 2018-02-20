‘PDP-BJP Against Separatism Jointly’

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling PDP-BJP in Jammu and Kashmir 'are on the same pitch' in dealing with “separatism and terrorism”, for which they have zero tolerance, deputy Chief Minister of the state Nirmal Kumar Singh said here today.

"We have given a free hand to police and army to deal with terrorism and in the Pakistan border. BJP-PDP, the state and the Centre are on the same pitch in dealing with separatism and terrorism.

The government's policy is zero tolerance towards terrorism," he said at function here.

Earlier that was not the attitude, he said, but did not elaborate.

On the recent attack on Sunjuwan military station, he said it was the result of Pakistan's 'desperation' that they sent terrorists carry it out.

The government's zero tolerance policy towards militancy had seen 250 militants being killed and NIA raids on homes of separatists "who used to feed terrorists and also stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

A large number of people have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency, he said.

Referring to the 'new situation' evolving in the state in the last three years after PDP-BJP came to power, he recalled that there was a time no Income Tax officer could go downtown to collect tax. "That has changed now," he said.