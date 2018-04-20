Panel Formed On Cops Seniority 

Srinagar—The government on Thursday constituted a five member committee headed A G Mir (IPS), ADGP CID J&K, to suggest within 45 days a concrete roadmap to resolve the issue of seniority of J&K Police (Gazetted) Service.

The other members of the committee include S D Singh (IPS), IGP Jammu Zone, J.P. Singh (IPS)

IGP (Pers) PHQ, Achal Sethi, Special Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

And Sarfaraz Rizvi, SLO, Home Department. The panel has been asked make the roadmap in light of the orders of the Court passed in various Writ Petitions and applicable rules.

It has been also tasked to hold consultations with all the stakeholders and petitioners before courts and give them opportunity to project their view points.

“The Committee shall be assisted by Section Officers of the Home Department and the Police Headquarters, during its deliberations,” reads an order issued here. The Committee shall furnish its recommendations within a period of 45 days, the order added.