Panel to examine NHM demands

Srinagar: The government has constituted an official panel to examine the concerns and demands of the employees of National Health Mission (NHM), Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) and J&K State Aids Control Society (JKSACS).
The panel headed by Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department includes Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department as Members.
According to a Government Order, the mandate of the panel is to examine concerns of NHM, RNTCP and JKSACS employees and recommend possible roadmap to address the same. The panel shall also hold periodical interactions with the stakeholders of the employees and study the framework in vogue across the various States in the country.
