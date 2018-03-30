Pandits,Muslims jointly protest against ‘excesses’ committed by forces during CASO’s

They castigated government for giving free hand to Forces personnel and allow them to target civilians and damage public property during search operations.
Srinagar—A group of Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits came together to protest against alleged atrocities committed by government forces during random Cordon and Search Operations in Kashmir Valley.
The peaceful protesters were carrying placards and banners that read: ‘Stop Harassment in the Name of CASO’, ‘Harassment Thy Name is CASO’, Harassment of Pandits, Muslims and Sikhs, We are One’.
While talking to CNS, one of the participants, Dr Amit Wancho said that they have joined together to raise their voice against the unabated harassment done by Forces to the people of Kashmir. “We are one and want to convey a message to the government that it should stop harassing people and vandalizing property during Cordon and Search Operations in Kashmir Valley,” he said.
He said that they will raise their voice against atrocities. “We are Kashmiris first of all. We are united and want to tell government to act against the perpetrators,” he said.
Pertinently, locals have been continuously accusing government forces of excesses during search operations. They allege that Forces ransack their houses, thrash people at will and even damage vehicles during search operations.
Those who participated in this silent protest included Amit Wanchoo, Inam-un-Nabi, Uzair Rounga, Suhail Bhat, Sushel Panju, Imtiyaz Chasti, Zahoor Mir and Umar Firdous. (CNS)
