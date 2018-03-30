Pandits,Muslims jointly protest against ‘excesses’ committed by forces during CASO’s

Srinagar—A group of Kashmi­ri Muslims and Pandits came to­gether to protest against alleged atrocities committed by govern­ment forces during random Cor­don and Search Operations in Kashmir Valley.

They castigated government for giving free hand to Forces per­sonnel and allow them to target civilians and damage public prop­erty during search operations.

The peaceful protesters were carrying placards and banners that read: ‘Stop Harassment in the Name of CASO’, ‘Harassment Thy Name is CASO’, Harassment of Pandits, Muslims and Sikhs, We are One’.

While talking to CNS, one of the participants, Dr Amit Wan­cho said that they have joined to­gether to raise their voice against the unabated harassment done by Forces to the people of Kashmir. “We are one and want to convey a message to the government that it should stop harassing people and vandalizing property during Cordon and Search Operations in Kashmir Valley,” he said.

He said that they will raise their voice against atrocities. “We are Kashmiris first of all. We are united and want to tell gov­ernment to act against the perpe­trators,” he said.

Pertinently, locals have been continuously accusing government forces of excesses during search operations. They allege that Forces ransack their houses, thrash people at will and even damage vehicles during search operations.

Those who participated in this silent protest included Amit Wanchoo, Inam-un-Nabi, Uzair Rounga, Suhail Bhat, Sushel Pan­ju, Imtiyaz Chasti, Zahoor Mir and Umar Firdous. (CNS)