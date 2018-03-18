Panchayat-polls:One and half month after APM,Cabinet yet to take final-call

Srinagar—Despite passing of one and half month after All Party Meeting on the issue, the Jammu and Kashmir government is still undecided over the holding of Pan­chayat polls in the state.

On February 4, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti chaired an all-party meeting to hear the views of all parties after which the govern­ment said that cabinet will take the final call.

The senior PDP leader and Par­liamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri had informed Leg­islative Assembly in Jammu that the final call on holding of pan­chayat polls would be taken by the state cabinet.

However sources told KNS that although, several cabinet meet­ings were held since then, but no decision has been taken on this im­portant issue yet. “The Panchayat elections issue did not rise in the cabinet meetings,” an official in the civil secretariat told KNS and added that there is still confusion whether the Panchayat polls will be held or not.

The panchayat polls were scheduled to be held in 2016 but were deferred due to unrest in the Valley .The panchayat polls were also not held in 2017 due to tension in Valley over civilian killings and surge in encounters.

However on December 25 last year, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti made a sudden announce­ment that Panchayat elections in the State would be held from February 15.

Sources told KNS that the BJP was in favour of holding the pan­chayat polls in the State. “There was a mounting pressure on the BJP leadership that polls should be across the state. Deferring polls indicate that government has succumbed to separatists and militants threats,” the BJP leader had said.

However, PDP was not in fa­vour of holding the panchayat polls in view of prevailing tension in Valley following the civilian killings in south Kashmir’s Shop­ian district since January 24.

The opposition parties includ­ing National Conference and Con­gress have also questioned the government for making a sudden announcement of holding the pan­chayat polls.

The Panchayats completed their term in July 2016. Elections to Pan­chayats were last held in April- May 2011 during Omar Abdullah led National Conference-Congress regime after a gap of 37 years and record 79 per cent of voters had ex­ercised their franchise.

J&K has 4490 panchayats with 35096 panch constituencies. The separatist leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Fa­rooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for boycott of the pan­chayat polls.

It is to mention here that the state is losing huge central fund­ing due to non-holding of Pan­chayat polls. “J&K will lose over Rs 4000 crore between 2015-2020, if Panchayat polls do not take place,” sources said.

Sources told KNS that the Gov­ernment of India has linked many grants to rural areas with elected Panchayats and it was mandatory for the Government to hold the elections to secure those grants. “If the new Panchayats will be in place then the state Government can claim the grants that run into several crores and could do lot of development in the rural areas,” sources maintained.

During previous Panchayat elections, there were 4098 Sar­panch and 29,402 Panch constitu­encies. The division wise constit­uencies included 2145 (Sarpanch) in Kashmir (including Ladakh) and 1953 in Jammu while there were 15767 Panch segments in Kashmir (including Ladakh) and 13,635 in Jammu.

It is also to mention here that Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra had promulgated an ordinance, by virtue of which the panchayat polls in the state were said to be held later the year. “Vohra had given his assent to the promulgation of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017. Governor had repeatedly been emphasising on the crucial im­portance of holding the panchay­at polls for the establishment of a three-tiered framework of Pan­chayati Raj Institutions (PRI), had approved the promulgation of the ordinance, during the Dar­bar Move period, so that no time was lost in starting the prepara­tions for the pending elections,” the spokesperson had said.

Despite repeated attempts, the Panchayat Raj Minister Abdul Haq Khan could not be contacted for comments. (KNS)