Panchayat Polls: Now PDP-BJP Wants APM Before Final Decision

"Any decision regarding the Panchayat elections will be taken after the feedback from all the parties."
Srinagar—The cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has decided that the RDD minister shall hold an All Party Meeting before final decision on Panchayat elections in the state.
Abdul Rehman Veeri, Minister for Renew and parliamentary Affairs informed the Legislative Assembly that a cabinet meeting was held on Monday wherein it was decided that Minister RDD Abdul Haq Khan will call an all party meeting to get views of all the parties regarding the conduct of Panchayat polls in the state.
Veeri said that any decision regarding the Panchayat elections will be taken after the feedback from all the parties.
Commissioner Secretary RDD Nirmal Shama told GNS that as far as the department was concerned all preparations are complete vis-à-vis the Panchayat elections and the decision in this regard have to be taken by the government.
She was responding to a question about the reasons for delay in issuing of notification for the polls given chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had announced that elections would be held on February 15.
It has been reliably learnt that security agencies have asked government to reconsider its decision in wake of the prevailing volatile situation in the Valley.
Yesterday, Abdul Haq Khan, the minister for RDD met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and informed her that atmosphere was not conducive for holding the elections
