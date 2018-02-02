Panchayat Polls: CM To Chair APM

The decision to convene the All Party Meeting on the issue was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister earlier this week.
Jammu—Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice, Abdul Haq Khan today informed the House that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will chair the All Party Meeting to seek the views of all the political parties in the State regarding the conduct of Panchayat elections.
The Minister said the decision in this regard was taken on the suggestions put forth by the leaders of various political parties.
