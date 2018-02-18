Panchayat polls called off 

They have been deferred indefinitely due to the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, a newspaper quoting officials said.
Srinagar—The panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been called off, sources said. They have been deferred indefinitely due to the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, a newspaper quoting officials said.
Based on the State government’s request, the Government of India had mobilised around 40,000 central armed police forces (CAPF) and put them on standby.
According to the initial plan, the elections were to be held in four phases from February 15. J&K Director General of Police S.P. Vaid wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 25 requesting “deployment of additional CAPF companies” for panchayat election duties in J&K, Hindu reported quoting sources.
