Panchayat Polls To Be Held Soon: Govt

Jammu—Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Abdul Haq Khan on Tuesday informed the House that the government would conduct elections of Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies soon.

Replying to a dubbed question of Qaiser Jamshed Lone, Ali Mohammad Dar and Ashok Khajuria, the Minister informed that the Election Authority has announced the revision of Panchayat Electoral rolls for which the process is going on.

He further said that an all party meeting has been called to discuss the issues related to the Panchayat elections.

The Minister said that directions have been passed to the concerned for completing the construction work on the incomplete Panchayat Ghars in various parts of the state for which funds are available under 13th FC.

Replying to a supplementary question, the Minister said the government has adopted Electronic Fund Management System (EFMS) to clear MNREGA dues through which the payment goes directly into the bank accounts of the job card holders. The material liabilities for the year 2015-16 and 2016-17 have also been released, he added.

Legislator Ghulam Nabi Monga also raised supplementary question related to the main question.