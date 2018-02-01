Panchatyat polls:  APM without CM ‘useless’ 

Srinagar—The opposition National Conference and Congress on Wednesday said that All Party Meet being convened over Panchayat polls wouldn’t yield any results if Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti fails to attend it.

“It should have been the Chief Minster heading the All Party Meet over the deferment of Panchayat polls in the state. She has the Portfolio of Home with herself and heads the government. Instead, it is the Rural Development Minister heading the meeting,” National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani told a local news agency.

The State Congress Chief G.A. Mir said that the meeting would be a mere time consuming exercise and wouldn’t prove fruitful at all if instead of the Chief Minister, Rural Development Minister is going to chair it. “What mandate Haq Khan has got to chair the all party meet. He doesn’t have portfolio of Home Affairs neither he has any say in the parliamentary affairs of the state. This is bizarre that instead of the chief minister, it is Haq Khan who is going to sermonise the different party leaders of the state,” Mir told a local news agency.