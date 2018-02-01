Panchatyat polls:  APM without CM ‘useless’ 

“It should have been the Chief Minster heading the All Party Meet over the deferment of Panchayat polls in the state. She has the Portfolio of Home with herself and heads the government. Instead, it is the Rural Development Minister heading the meeting.”
Srinagar—The opposition National Conference and Congress on Wednesday said that All Party Meet being convened over Panchayat polls wouldn’t yield any results if Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti fails to attend it.
“It should have been the Chief Minster heading the All Party Meet over the deferment of Panchayat polls in the state. She has the Portfolio of Home with herself and heads the government. Instead, it is the Rural Development Minister heading the meeting,” National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani told a local news agency.
The State Congress Chief G.A. Mir said that the meeting would be a mere time consuming exercise and wouldn’t prove fruitful at all if instead of the Chief Minister, Rural Development Minister is going to chair it. “What mandate Haq Khan has got to chair the all party meet. He doesn’t have portfolio of Home Affairs neither he has any say in the parliamentary affairs of the state. This is bizarre that instead of the chief minister, it is Haq Khan who is going to sermonise the different party leaders of the state,” Mir told a local news agency.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.