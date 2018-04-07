Pak’s Mission Is To Be Voice Of Kashmiris At UN: Maleeha Lodhi

Islamabad—Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday said that her country’s mission is to be the voice of Kashmiri people at the world body, a media report said today.

“We are the voice of the Kashmiri people in UN and are fighting their case [at an international level],” she told Geo News.

Lodhi said that Indian “atrocity has crossed all limits” in Kashmir.

“They [Indian troops] even fire on funerals and have injured countless children,” the report quoted Lodhi as having said.

She said the “recent wave of anger and resistance in Kashmir has been unprecedented and will bear fruit”.

Lodhi said that the United Nations Secretary-General has also shown concern over the issue.

“This concern should be converted into decisive action. The right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination should be granted to them,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s delegation had observed solidarity day with the people in Kashmir.

On Friday, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across Pakistan including Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) to condemn the recent spate of killings in Kashmir.