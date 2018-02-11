‘Pakistan Zindabad': Lone Chants In Assembly, NC Condemns

"Yes, I said it. It is my personal view, I said it in the house and I don't think anyone should have a problem with it.”
Jammu—A senior lawmaker of the National Conference and former Speaker of the State Assembly Mohammad Akbar Lone on Saturday raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly after BJP members condemned the neighbouring country over the militant attack on the Sunjwan Army camp on Saturday.
But his party has distanced itself from his slogans, which came even as the operation to flush out terrorists from the Sunjwan camp was underway. The NC termed the slogans unacceptable. Party spokesman Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted, "Just spoke to chief NC Farooq Abdullah sahib. Dr Sahib and entire party is of the unequivocal stand that NC MLA from Sonwari Akbar Lone had spoken out of turn and his slogans in assembly were completely unacceptable to the party." Mattu said the NC chief stated that Lone should not forget that he belonged to the party which had rejected the two-nation theory.
"The party disowns and condemns his remarks," he said.Party's working president Omar Abdullah, in a separate tweet, said he endorsed the party president's view and the party would not say anything more on the issue. "We need to focus on the unfortunate developments in #SunjwanArmyCamp and not get distracted by misplaced slogans," Omar said in another tweet
As soon as the House assembled on Saturday, legislators cutting across party lines, condemned the attack and demanded a statement from the government. Speaker Kavinder Gupta made remarks blaming Rohingya Muslims for the attack which led to high-pitched sloganeering against Pakistan by the BJP members.NC legislators Javed Rana, Ali Mohd Sagar, Akbar Lone, Abdul Majid Larmi and others trooped into the well of the House seeking an apology from the speaker. Meanwhile, the BJP intensified anti-Pakistan sloganeering and in response, an angry Lone stood up and shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. The situation in the House then became chaotic and Speaker Kavinder Gupta adjourned the House at 10:15 am.Talking to reporters, Lone said he had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans only in reaction to the BJP which, he claimed, had shown that they hate Muslims. “Yes, I said it. It is my personal view, I said it in the house and I don't think anyone should have a problem with it” said MLA Akbar Lone on shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' .Later, the speaker expunged his remarks.
