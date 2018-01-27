Pakistan Raises Kashmir During UNSC Debate

United Nations—Days after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres ruled out any mediation effort between India and Pakistan, Islamabad's top envoy to the world body raised the Kashmir issue during a UN Security Council debate on the Middle East.

"Pakistan will continue to support the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, as indeed, people living under foreign occupation elsewhere as for example in Kashmir," said Maleeha Lodhi, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, during the debate on the current volatile.

"This esteemed body must live up to its responsibilities and ensure the implementation of its own resolutions on Palestine and other longstanding disputes such as Kashmir so that people of the world do not lose entire faith in the United Nations," Lodhi said while participating in the Security Council discussion on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the UN had ruled out any mediation effort on Kashmir and encouraged India and Pakistan to address all their outstanding issues through dialogue.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained recently following incidents of ceasefire violations, causing casualties on both sides.