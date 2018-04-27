Pakistan always stood like rock guarding Kashmir cause: Geelani

Hailing the statement of Pak President Mamoon Hussain, wherein he sought the implementation of Security Council resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute, Syed Ali Geelani in a statement said Pakistan always stood like a rock guarding our cause.
Srinagar—Stressing that the peace, stability, and development of whole South Asia are connected to the resolution of the Kashmir issue, Syed Ali Geelani said that for the peace and development of the region, the 15 million people of the whole of Jammu and Kashmir have to decide their future political destination.
Hailing the statement of Pak President Mamoon Hussain, wherein he sought the implementation of Security Council resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute, Syed Ali Geelani in a statement said Pakistan always stood like a rock guarding our cause.
Geelani expressing gratitude to Pakistan and its government headed by President Mamoon Hussain for “once again pleading the just political cause” of the people of J&K, stressed upon the world body to fulfil its commitments made to the people through the implementation of its security council resolutions and once again reiterated that until Kashmir issue is resolved, the dance of death and destruction will have no end.”
Geelani said that Indian authorities are denying the historical aspects of Kashmir issue and despite India’s haughty, stubborn attitude and arrogance, the issue lists at top in UN agenda.
He urged UN General Secretary to use his good offices “to take steps for its peaceful resolution and for putting an end to bloodshed at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied state”. He also expressed hope that world leadership will play a positive role vis-à-vis Kashmir dispute by taking practical steps towards finding its solution.
Kashmir issue is the bone of contention and since past seven decades six lakh people were brutally massacred, properties worth billions razed to ground, Geelani said and expressed hope that both OIC and other world bodies will cooperate with each other to “end the miseries of the inhabitants of this unfortunate region” and impress India to solve this long pending issue as per aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir , Geelani said .
The list of crimes committed by the Indian occupational forces is very long,” saying “Indian forces have waged war against unarmed and innocent people in occupied state”. Geelani said that subjugated people while braving bullets and atrocities perpetrated by authorities are illustrating exemplary steadfastness, valour and patience.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.