Pakistan always stood like rock guarding Kashmir cause: Geelani

Srinagar—Stressing that the peace, stability, and develop­ment of whole South Asia are connected to the resolution of the Kashmir issue, Syed Ali Geelani said that for the peace and devel­opment of the region, the 15 mil­lion people of the whole of Jam­mu and Kashmir have to decide their future political destination.

Hailing the statement of Pak President Mamoon Hussain, wherein he sought the imple­mentation of Security Council resolutions to resolve the Kash­mir dispute, Syed Ali Geelani in a statement said Pakistan always stood like a rock guarding our cause.

Geelani expressing gratitude to Pakistan and its government headed by President Mamoon Hussain for “once again plead­ing the just political cause” of the people of J&K, stressed upon the world body to fulfil its com­mitments made to the people through the implementation of its security council resolutions and once again reiterated that until Kashmir issue is resolved, the dance of death and destruc­tion will have no end.”

Geelani said that Indian au­thorities are denying the histori­cal aspects of Kashmir issue and despite India’s haughty, stub­born attitude and arrogance, the issue lists at top in UN agenda.

He urged UN General Secre­tary to use his good offices “to take steps for its peaceful reso­lution and for putting an end to bloodshed at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied state”. He also expressed hope that world leadership will play a positive role vis-à-vis Kashmir dispute by taking practical steps to­wards finding its solution.

Kashmir issue is the bone of contention and since past seven decades six lakh people were brutally massacred, properties worth billions razed to ground, Geelani said and expressed hope that both OIC and other world bodies will cooperate with each other to “end the miseries of the inhabitants of this unfortunate region” and impress India to solve this long pending issue as per aspirations of people of Jam­mu and Kashmir , Geelani said .

The list of crimes commit­ted by the Indian occupational forces is very long,” saying “Indian forces have waged war against unarmed and inno­cent people in occupied state”. Geelani said that subjugated people while braving bullets and atrocities perpetrated by authorities are illustrating ex­emplary steadfastness, valour and patience.