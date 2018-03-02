Pak summons Indian envoy again

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation."
Islamabad—Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh for the second consecutive day on Friday over the "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the Line of Control.
Foreign Office said that Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the LoC on March 1 in Bhimber/Samahini Sectors.
The firing killed a civilian and injured his wife and son, it said, adding that Indian troops were using "heavy mortars".
Faisal said despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. India carried out more than 415 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary so far in 2018, resulting in the killings of 20 civilians and injuries to 71 others, he said. He said this "unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations."
"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," said Faisal.
Pakistan urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.
He also urged the Indian side to allow the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.
India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.
The Foreign Office yesterday summoned Singh and condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces in Kotli/Jandrot and Chirikot Sectors. It had summoned India's deputy high commissioner on February 5, 15, 20, 22, 24 and 27.
