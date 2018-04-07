Pak Summons Indian Diplomat  

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the official said.
Islamabad—Pakistan on Saturday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh over alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) which it said left a woman dead.
Mohammad Faisal, who heads the South Asia wing in the Foreign Office, summoned the envoy and "lodged a strong protest on the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces in Nikial sector.
"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the official said.
"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," he added.
The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of truce violations, said an official statement.
The Indian diplomat was also told that New Delhi should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Foreign Ministry said that this year the "Indian forces have carried out 900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary" which, it claimed, had led to the deaths of 21 civilians and injuries to 90.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.