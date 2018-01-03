Pak Sniper Fire Kills BSF Trooper

Jammu—A Border Security Force (BSF) man was killed in sniper fire from across the border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that the trooper was killed in sniper fire in Chak Dolma area of Samba.

Reports said that heavy exchange of fire was going on between the armies of two countries in Samba and Hiranagar areas.

The trooper has been identified as Head Constable R P Hazra.

Hazra, who hails from Murshidabad in West Bengal, has served for about 27 years in the border guarding force. He is survived by a daughter (21) and son (18).