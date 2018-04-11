Pak PM Urges UN To Play Its Part On Kashmir Issue

Abbasi meets Guterres in China
Islamabad—Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in China and urged the world body to play its part in stopping "Indian atrocities" in Kashmir and accused New Delhi of "unprovoked ceasefire violations", which he warned can dangerously escalate the situation along the LoC.
According to an official statement from the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office, Abbasi met Guterres on the sidelines of BOAO Forum for Asia being held in the southern Chinese city of Boao.
Abbasi expressed "grave concern" at the "deteriorating situation" in Kashmir, the statement said.
He informed the Secretary General about the use of pellet guns by Indian forces, it said.
"Pakistan seeks a just and peaceful resolution of the dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," Abbasi said.
He called upon UN to play its part in stopping "Indian atrocities" on Kashmiris, the statement said.
Abbasi also told Guterres about the "deliberate and unprovoked ceasefire violations" by India along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of civilians, the statement said.
"The situation can escalate dangerously if the Indian side does not put a stop to repeated violations," he warned.
Briefing UN Secretary General on Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts, he stated that his goverment follows a 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism and extremism and has achieved "significant success".
The UN Secretary General acknowledged Pakistan's efforts towards counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance to the Afghan refugees and the UN peacekeeping operations, the statemtent said.
He maintained that he had been advocating the need for a serious dialogue on the Kashmir issue, the Pakistan PMO statement said.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.
