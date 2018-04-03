Pak PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting On Kashmir Killings

Earlier in the day, Abbasi had expressed his deep shock and grief at the civilian killings. He described the use of pellet guns on protesters as “despicable”.
Srinagar—A special federal cabinet meeting under Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is currently underway over the ongoing Indian military operations in Kashmir valley, said a media report.
20 people, including 13 militants, four civilians and three army men, were killed and over 200 civilians injured during three gunfights in south Kashmir on Sunday, triggering outrage.
Quoting sources, Geo News reported that the government will also deliberate on the measures to be taken in response to the developments in Kashmir, adding that the foreign office is expected to give a briefing on the issue to the federal cabinet.
Earlier in the day, Abbasi had expressed his deep shock and grief at the civilian killings. He described the use of pellet guns on protesters as “despicable”.
