Pak Parliament Calls For End To HR Violations In Kashmir

The resolution moved by Pakistan's Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir in the National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, appealed to the international community to implement the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.
Srinagar—Pakistan's parliament Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the human rights violations in Kashmir and demanding the UN Human Rights Commission to send a fact-finding mission to the Valley.
The resolution moved by Pakistan's Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir in the National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, appealed to the international community to implement the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.
The resolution urged the government to request the Human Rights Council in Geneva to send a fact-finding mission to the Valley to investigate the alleged human rights violations, Radio Pakistan reported.
Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan is "strongly highlighting" the Kashmir issue at international fora including the UN, Human Rights Commission and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.