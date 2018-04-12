Pak Parliament Calls For End To HR Violations In Kashmir

Srinagar—Pakistan's parliament Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the human rights violations in Kashmir and demanding the UN Human Rights Commission to send a fact-finding mission to the Valley.

The resolution moved by Pakistan's Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir in the National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, appealed to the international community to implement the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

The resolution urged the government to request the Human Rights Council in Geneva to send a fact-finding mission to the Valley to investigate the alleged human rights violations, Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan is "strongly highlighting" the Kashmir issue at international fora including the UN, Human Rights Commission and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).