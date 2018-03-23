‘Pak Created On Ideology, Not Geography’

Srinagar—Hailing Pakistan for its unflinching support to the Kashmir cause, the chairman of the Hurriyat (G), Syed Ali Geelani, on Friday said that the country had been established on ideology and not on geography.

In a statement issued here, Geelani said that every Pakistani should realize their duty to safeguard its fundamentals and ideology.

Geelani asked Pakistan’s rulers to activate their embassies across the globe and “apprise the world about the Kashmir issue and the atrocities on the Kashmiri people from the occupying forces.”

Geelani asked ‘well-wishers’ to impress upon the international community that the repressive measures adopted by the Indian Government in Kashmir had compelled the people of Kashmir to resist through peaceful means.

Geelani said authorities in state had crossed all limits with people and leadership caged and voices strangulated.

“It is a duty for the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan to represent our aspiration in every corner of the world and in all world forums.”

Geelani also termed Pakistan as the “centre of hope” for Muslims.

While greeting the Pakistan government, the Pakistan Army and the people of Pakistan on the Pakistan Resolution Day, Geelani said that the country had a political importance in the Muslim world.

“This country is the centre of hope not only for the sub-continent but for the whole Muslim ummah,” he said.